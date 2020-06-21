Over $5 billion in Michigan clean water loans available for communities

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - State officials confirmed 61,230 total coronavirus cases and 5,846 COVID-19 related deaths in Michigan. An increase of 146 cases and three deaths from yesterday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released the number just before 3:00 p.m. today. Yesterday, the department confirmed 61,084 cases and 5,843 deaths.

The state agency said 49,290 people across Michigan had recovered from COVID-19 as of Friday.

As the coronavirus numbers have trended downward in Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has eased many restrictions put in place to try to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus after the outbreak began in March.