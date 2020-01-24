Over $73 million in federal grants to help 274 homeless assistance programs in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced nearly $2.2 billion in grants to support thousands of homeless assistance programs across the nation.
Nearly $73.4 million was awarded across Michigan to support 274 programs serving individuals experiencing homelessness.
“The grant money will support the City of Lansing and our partners to ensure that our homeless are taken care of and have necessary resources available to them,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.
HUD’s 2019 Annual Homeless Assessment Report to Congress found that 567,715 persons experienced homelessness on a single night in 2019, an increase of 2.7 percent since 2018.
“About 65,000 Michigan citizens experience homelessness annually, so the need is great,” said Michigan State Housing Development Authority Acting Executive Director Gary Heidel. “These funds are essential in our efforts to end homelessness in Michigan.”
