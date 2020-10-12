Overnight parking procedure changing in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Community members are advised that the East Lansing Parking and Code Enforcement (PACE) Division has begun transitioning to only accepting online submissions for overnight, on-street parking requests in the City of East Lansing. This transition will help save time and ensure accurate entries are provided to PACE.



By November 1, 2020, all overnight on-street parking requests will need to be submitted online at https://www.cityofeastlansing.com/OvernightParkingRequests.

Those who don’t have access to the online form can still make requests by calling the East Lansing Police Department’s police desk at (517) 319-6897.



Residents are reminded that prior authorization is required to park on City of East Lansing streets overnight, as parking is not permitted in some areas of the City from midnight-6 a.m. and in all other areas of the City from 2 a.m.-6 p.m.

When submitting a request, please keep the following in mind:

If snow plowing is expected to be performed in the area, overnight parking permission cannot be granted.

Permission is limited to 20 nights total per residence in an academic year.

Permission is only granted to residences to accommodate guests and other residential needs.

All requests need to be made before midnight on the night for which the permission is requested.

The person making the request must provide their name and address as well as the location, make, model and license plate number of the vehicle that is to be parked.

Community members with questions can contact PACE at (517) 319-6894.

