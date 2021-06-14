Overnight shooting at Rotary Park in Lansing leaves two dead

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — Lansing Police confirmed with 6 News that two people are now dead after a shooting downtown near Lansing River trail.

The deadly incident took place around 1:00 A.M. at Rotary Park near Lansing City Market in the social plaza area. Officials responded to a call about shots being fired.

When officials arrived on the scene, one person was pronounced dead and three others were then rushed to a local hospital.

Investigators say, after arriving at the hospital, one of the three persons rushed there was later pronounced dead, and the other two stable.

Officials are asking anyone who has information on this incident to contact Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600. As this story develops, 6 News will keep you updated.