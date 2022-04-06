OVID, Mich. (WLNS) — Ovid-Elsie High School will get new artificial turf for their football field this fall.

The cost? $1.8 million dollars.

Despite the news, some parents aren’t happy with how much is being invested in the football field.

The school board voted in favor of new turf in January.

Before that approval, parents said they would rather see the school fix leaking roofs and broken air conditioners.

Superintendent Ryan Cunningham says the school facility-related concerns will be addressed at a later time. He says the air conditioning and classrooms will be renovated this summer.

“We understand this as an additional cost and an investment, but we feel like we’re investing in our kids,” said Cunningham.

Cunningham says the new turf can stop drainage issues in the parking lots and track facilities, and the pipes leading to the school’s pond will no longer be clogged.

As for funding, Cunningham says the district will borrow money and pay it back through a general fund so taxpayers won’t have to worry about the price tag.

Some in the community aren’t so sure about what Cunningham is saying.

“It’d be great to have a turf field if we had the money for it,” said Steve Kora, an alumnus of Ovid-Elsie High School. Kora’s kids also graduated from the school.

Kora started going to board meetings to express his thoughts regarding the field.

“We are concerned about where this money is coming, and if the taxpayers are getting any say in this,” said Kora. “There are many needs in the school itself that need to be addressed, including bathrooms, roofs, and things like that which we have approved mileages for, they were not approved for a turf field.”