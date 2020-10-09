Ovid home searched in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

OVID, Mich. (WLNS) –Earlier this week FBI agents and Michigan State Police raided several homes, some in mid-Michigan- including a home in Ovid.

The neighbor of the home, John Ryan said, “I was watching tv and I heard some vehicles slowing down- and they pulled in and they had a search warrant for Dave next door.”

According to Ryan- his neighbor is suspected of having a role on a Facebook page for a group plotting to kidnap the governor, “they said something to do with Facebook. That is was the only thing he told me,” said Ryan.

Ryan watched as his neighbor was questioned and officers searched his home, “they were here maybe 15-20 mins maybe 25 mins,” said Ryan.

At one-point Ryan said his neighbor was cuffed, “they did have him in some kind of handcuffs and they had him sit on the stoop over here.”

But Ryan said in the case- this neighbor was not arrested, “as I know of, he was not taken in. They got that it all straightened out. Like I said, he is a great kid. He’s offered to help us anytime we needed, he’s an easy-going guy.”

6 News did reach out to officials about the raid in Ovid and were not able to confirm a name or whether an arrest was made. But we do know, a total of 13 people have been arrested as part of this plan.