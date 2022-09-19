WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A trooper with the Michigan State Police Brighton Post was hit while he was in his patrol car early Monday morning.

According to a Tweet from the Michigan State Police, around 1:36 a.m., a trooper was investigating an operating while Intoxicated crash on westbound I-94 near Zeeb Road in Scio Township.

While waiting for a tow truck, the trooper was blocking part of the right lane when another car hit the patrol car while the trooper was inside.

Police said it was later determined that the driver who hit the MSP car was also intoxicated.

The trooper was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, and the 33-year-old driver who hit the patrol car was arrested for OWI.