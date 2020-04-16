Owosso man facing two felony charges for spitting on police and implying he might have coronavirus

The Delta Township Fire Department answer about 10 calls a day.

During the pandemic, they have to wash everything when they get back from a call.

That means the washer and dryer are working overtime and right in the middle of it all, their dryer broke.

What they thought would be a normal trip to Lowe's for a new one, turned into something they'll never forget.

"We were met by a guy from Lowe's who says 'hey, what do you guys need' and we say we really need a dryer. He says what do you think if we give you a washer and dryer. We were taken back a little, we said excuse me. He says, yeah we like to give you a washer and dryer. We told him what we needed and what we had. Without hesitation, he says call a truck pick it up its yours." Said Capt Steve Funk, Delta Township Fire Department.

Steve says something like this might seem minor, but a washer and dryer is crucial; when every minute counts.

"We have to sanitize all this equipment and its has to be dried and has to come back, to try in an hour versus 3 hours it's very essential with the calls." Said Capt Steve Funk, Delta Township Fire Department.