Owosso Police advise precautionary measures to protect your car amid string of larcenies

OWOSSO, Mich. (WLNS) — The Owosso Police Department is investigating more than ten larcenies from vehicle complaints in the last 48 hours.

Most of the thefts were from unlocked vehicles. These thefts occurred near W. Oliver Street and near Baker College.

You can help curb this crime by doing these simple steps every time you leave your car:

1. Remove all valuable items from your car, including garage door openers.

2. Lock your car doors.

3. Keep an eye out for suspicious activity, and contact the police if observed.

With your help, we can get the word out that Owosso is not an easy target.

Call 911 in an emergency, if the call is not an emergency, call 989-743-9111 for Shiawassee County Central Dispatch.