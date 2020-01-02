Owosso Police: death of 13-month-old girl is ‘suspicious’

The Owosso Police Department is calling the death of a 13-month-old girl ‘suspicious.’

The girl was put on life support between Dec. 20 and Dec. 30 after having trouble breathing.

The initial breathing issues began when Owosso Police responded to a call at 3:45 p.m. Dec. 20, 2019 on the 200 block of North Saginaw St.

Police performed CPR, got the baby breathing again and transported her first to Memorial Healthcare and then to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.

The girl, another child and the mother were found inside the house at the time Owosso Police responded to the call. The mother was more than eight months pregnant and has since given birth, our media partners at MLIVE.com report.

An autopsy is currently being done to evaluate the cause of death.

Additionally, Child Protective Services are investigating the incident.