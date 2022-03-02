OWOSSO, Mich. (WLNS) – The Owosso Police Department is urging residents to lock their vehicles.

According to police, a string of vehicle break-ins occurred overnight on Tuesday on W. Stewart Street and N. Howell Street. The thieves only targeted unlocked cars.

Video of the alleged thieves can be found by clicking on the player above.

The Owosso Police Department is asking anyone with information to call at 989-725-0580.

The Owosso PD is also reminding residents to remove valuables, lock their vehicles, lock their house doors, turn on exterior lights and activate security systems at 9 P.M.