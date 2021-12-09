OXFORD: Last victim out of ICU, metro-Detroit artist under investigation

Handwritten messages are left at the memorial site at the memorial site on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 outside Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., after a 15-year-old allegedly killed these four classmates, and injured seven others in a shooting inside the northern Oakland County school one week earlier. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The last victim of the Oxford shooting’s care has been moved to a regular hospital room.

The 17-year-old has been moved from the ICU to a regular room at the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Oakland.

The student will spend the next four to six weeks in rehabilitation.

Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe also spoke about the investigation into the alleged shooter’s parents.

McCabe said they have two cell phones, two tablets and one computer belonging to the metro-Detroit artist whose warehouse housed Jennifer and James Crumbley when they went missing.

The artist claims to have not known about the parents staying in his warehouse, and he is cooperating with investigators.

Forensic analysis of the devices should take as many as 10 days to complete.

Earlier today, it was announced that attorney Geoffrey Fieger is representing the parents of two Oxford school students, one of which was shot in the neck on Nov. 30, in a case against school administrators and teachers.