Oxford shooter to have probably cause hearing this afternoon

OXFORD, MI – DECEMBER 07: A memorial outside of Oxford High School on December 7, 2021 in Oxford, Michigan. One week ago, four students were killed and seven others injured on November 30, when student Ethan Crumbley allegedly opened fire with a pistol at the school.15-year-old Ethan Crumbley has been charged along with his parents James and Jennifer Crumbley who have been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter (Photo by Emily Elconin/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WLNS) — The probable cause hearing for 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley is set for this afternoon.

Crumbley allegedly shot and killed four students, as well as injuring seven other people at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, MI.

The teen is being charged with one count of terrorism, four counts of first-degree murder and 12 counts of firearm possession in the commission of a felony.

Authorities have recovered two videos from Crumbley’s cellphone in which he talked about shooting and killing students at the school.

Crumbley is not expected to be at the meeting.

FILE – This undated combo of photos provided by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office shows James Crumbley, left, and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teen accused of killing four students in a shooting at Oxford High School, in Michigan. The parents, charged with their son in the fatal shooting, are returning to court Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, to ask for a lower bail.(Oakland County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File)

Crumbley’s parents, James, and Jennifer Crumbley are accused of failing to intervene on the day of the tragedy. They are charged with involuntary manslaughter and have been arrested.

The morning of the shooting, school officials met with Ethan Crumbley and his parents at the school after a teacher found a drawing of a gun, a bullet, and a person who appeared to have been shot, along with messages stating, “My life is useless” and “The world is dead.”

The school district’s superintendent has said the Crumbleys “flatly refused” to take their son home.

The gun used in the shooting also was bought days before by James Crumbley and their son had full access to it, prosecutors said.