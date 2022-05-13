OXFORD, Mich. (WLNS) — Oakland County Prosecuting Attorney Karen McDonald is saying there is “no reason” to delay an independent review of the Oxford High School shooting.

Ethan Crumbley is the teen who allegedly shot and killed four students, as well as injured seven other people at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021.

The teen is being charged with one count of terrorism, four counts of first-degree murder and 12 counts of firearm possession in the commission of a felony.