OXFORD, Mich. (WLNS) — Oakland County Prosecuting Attorney Karen McDonald is saying there is “no reason” to delay an independent review of the Oxford High School shooting.
Ethan Crumbley is the teen who allegedly shot and killed four students, as well as injured seven other people at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021.
The teen is being charged with one count of terrorism, four counts of first-degree murder and 12 counts of firearm possession in the commission of a felony.
“There is no reason to delay an independent review of the Oxford High School shooting – suchOakland County Prosecuting Attorney, Karen McDonald
reviews have been conducted promptly after other school shootings. An independent commission
can conduct a thorough analysis of the events and factors that contributed to the shooting, can hold
public hearings, and can recommend steps to make our schools safer and make our students feel
safe. After Sandy Hook, an Advisory Commission was formed consisting of experts in the fields
of mental health, law enforcement training and response, designing secure schools, and public
policy implementation. The Sandy Hook Commission then issued a 277-page report making
recommendations in all of those areas. The Oxford victims and the entire Oxford community want
such an independent review, and they deserve it. The lessons we learn will benefit all of us.”