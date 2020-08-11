‘College sports cannot operate in a bubble’: Pac-12 cancels fall sports

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Pac-12 has decided to cancel fall sports, including the college football season, until at least 2021.

The unanimous decision was announced Tuesday afternoon, and came shortly after the Big Ten conference announced it was postponing all fall sports due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, adding that the Pac-12 “would consider” bringing back impacted sports after Jan. 1, 2021 if “conditions improve.”

“Unlike professional sports, college sports cannot operate in a bubble,” Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said Tuesday.

"Our athletic programs are a part of broader campuses in communities where in many cases the prevalence of COVID-19 is significant."

The conference cited too many COVID-19 hotspots to ensure safe travel for student athletes, unknowns about the longterm impact of the novel coronavirus and not enough testing capacity to ensure the safety of all.

Scott added that scholarships will stay guaranteed for student-athletes and that the conference was “strongly encouraging the NCAA to grant them an extra year of eligibility.”

