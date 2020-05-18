Pace of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths continues to decrease

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Coronavirus cases grew by a small percentage while deaths increased by 24 today, according to state officials.



On Monday, state health officials say there are 51,915 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 4,915 COVID-19 related deaths in Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released the number just before 3:00 p.m. today.



Also on Monday, Governor Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-92, allowing for the reopening, in two regions, of retail businesses, office work that cannot be done remotely, and restaurants and bars with limited seating. The two regions are both in the northern part of the state—specifically, MERC regions 6 and 8, as detailed in the governor’s MI Safe Start Plan to re-engage Michigan’s economy.

Region 6 in the governor’s MI Safe Start Plan includes the following counties: Manistee, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Crawford, Leelanau, Antrim, Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Presque Isle, and Emmet.

Region 8 in the governor’s MI Safe Start Plan includes the following counties: Gogebic, Ontonagon, Houghton, Keweenaw, Iron, Baraga, Dickinson, Marquette, Menominee, Delta, Alger, Schoolcraft, Luce, Mackinac, and Chippewa.

The partial reopening will take effect on Friday, May 22. Cities, villages, and townships may choose to take a more cautious course if they wish: the order does not abridge their authority to restrict the operations of restaurants or bars, including limiting such establishments to outdoor seating.

State health officials update numbers on those who have recovered from coronavirus in Michigan every Saturday, although the website says as of May 15th that the number of recoveries is 28,234 people.