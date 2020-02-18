Panel to parse foreign policy and presidential election

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, voters head to the polls at the Enterprise Library in Las Vegas. Nevada’s Democratic Party has announced new paper-based balloting for its early vote starting Saturday as it scrambles to reconfigure plans and avoid tech problems and reporting delays that mired Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses. The party dumped its original plan to have people cast early caucus votes with an app downloaded on iPads. (AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz)

DETROIT (AP) – Former presidential advisers and officials are expected to gather in Detroit next week to discuss the foreign policy challenges that will face whomever wins this year’s U.S. presidential election.

The Election 2020 U.S. Foreign Policy Forum is scheduled for next Monday at Wayne State University.

The panel is being presented by the school and Council on Foreign Relations. Confirmed attendees include former advisers or cabinet members during the Obama and both Bush administrations.

Issues expected to be hashed out during what’s billed as a nonpartisan conversation include the new North American trade agreement and the U.S. trade dispute with China.