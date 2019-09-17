Parenting Connection: Child Safety Seats







It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: Safety in vehicles.

The most dangerous activity of children in daily life is riding in a car. In fact, being a passenger in a car is the number one cause of death in children 4 and older.

Michigan safety experts say, less than half of 4-to-7 year old children ride safely in cars and it’s an issue state officials are focusing on during national baby safety month.

Safety experts say, when used correctly — a child seat can reduce the risk of death by more than 70% for infants, 54% for toddlers, and 45% for children ages 4 to 8.

Also — if you need help, information, and a free car seat inspection — you are in luck. Sparrow Hospital will host an event this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the campus of Michigan State University. It’ll be held on lot 92, located at 775 Service Road in East Lansing. Call (517) 364-3760 to schedule your appointment.





