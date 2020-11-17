Parenting Connection: How to establish long-lasting handwashing practices with young kids

LANSING, Mi. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: How to teach and reinforce proper handwashing practices with young kids.

We’ve been talking about washing our hands all year, but now with the surge in Covid-19 cases and it being cold and flu season — we need to reinforce this healthy practice and make sure our kids are doing their part.

Handwashing is an easy, cheap, and effective way to prevent the spread of germs and keep kids and adults healthy, especially in this age of Covid-19.

So here’s how to develop good handwashing skills:

*Teach them the five easy steps for handwashing that include: wet, lather, scrub, rinse, and dry.

*Parents must lead by example. When you make handwashing part of your routine, you’re setting an example for your children to follow.

*Give frequent reminders. Building handwashing skills takes time and you will need to give your child regular reminders of how and when to wash hands.

Child development expert with Michigan State University Kendra Moyses says, “If you start them early it sets up really great health habits so it just becomes part of what they do right before they eat, after they go to the restroom, or if they got their hands into something, especially right now with cold and flu season and being in the middle of a global pandemic.”

Here are the those key moments of time parents can help their kids remember to wash their hands:

*Before, during and after touching or eating food.

*After going to the bathroom.

*After blowing their nose, coughing or sneezing

*After touching pets

*After playing outside

All health and child experts agree that once handwashing becomes a habit and a regular part of your child’s day, they will practice it throughout the rest of their lives.