Parenting Connection: How to talk with your kids about Election Day 2020

LANSING, Mi (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: How to talk with your kids about Election Day 2020.

Now, it’s likely impossible your children haven’t heard about what’s going on. All elections are important, but this year seems to have an extra dose of motivation that has seemed to energize a lot of people to act with a lot of passion — to put it nicely.

Child experts say, it’s 100% acceptable to have political discussions with your children, even if they’re very young. In fact, many child psychologists believe talking about politics can help you communicate your values as a family unit. If you explain to your kids why you support a particular candidate, you can discuss the policies the candidate promotes and how they match your family values. The same strengthening can be done if your child asks why you don’t support a particular person too.

Child development experts are promoting these tips to parents today, especially if the outcome isn’t the way you wanted:

*Try and process your own emotions first before sharing

*Make home a safe space. Experts say, if kids see us on edge they’ll assume your stress is about them

*Ask your kids questions about what they’re seeing, how they’re feeling and what do they think

*Use this election as a learning opportunity. Today is a perfect chance to help kids build up a foundation of knowledge about their rights and responsibilities

*Don’t demonize the other side. We need to teach kids there is a range of opinions across this country.

It’ll be quite the Election day… and also a great opportunity to show your kids why a day like today is extremely important.