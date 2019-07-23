Parenting Connection: Know the Dangers of “Sharenting”

It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: Sharenting.

This is when mom and dad post non-stop pictures, videos, or information of and about their kids on social media.

Sure, it’s cute and it’s awesome to get a lot of “likes” or “hearts” when posting this type of stuff, but rarely do these posts only go to a small designated group of people you’ve selected. Most often, especially if you have tons of social media “friends” — pictures of your kids can be viewed by countless people, and some you’ve never seen or heard of before. Plus, because these pictures can be saved or shared by anyone once they become public — there are risks involved, including adding to your kids digital footprint without them every having a say.

“We should be aware that what we share on social media becomes part of their digital footprint for the rest of their life,” says MSU Child Development Expert Kendra Moyses. “You really need to ask yourself questions like, is this something that I want to be a part of my child’s digital footprint, is this something I want associated with my child as they continue to develop, and ask your child if it’s ok to post this of you.”

Here are some other things to think about before posting content involving your kids:

*Nothing online is completely private, in fact, even privacy settings are not a guarantee

*Never include personal details like your address, the school they attend, or a daily scheduled routine

*Decide if your child would be embarrassed by it, now or in the future

*Ask them if it’s ok to post something that includes them

Remember parents, in this new digital age, almost all of the content you post on social media is easily accessible by pretty much anyone — and protecting your kids privacy, starts with you.