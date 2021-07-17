Parents of construction workers killed by drunk driver call for justice

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Two Mid-Michigan families are calling for change after their sons Davynon Rose, and Nick Sada were killed by a suspected drunk driver last year while working in a construction zone. Today they held a rally to send a powerful and emotional message for justice and stronger construction safety laws.

“Things just need to change that’s all we’re asking for,” said Dayvon’s Mother Diana Rose-Stitt.

Dozens of friends, family, and construction workers were behind them for support and held signs for change and justice for the person that killed their son.

“This is something that we are not going to stop fighting for you know our boys deserve to have justice,” said Stitt. “That’s why we’re here you know just to kind of bring awareness to their case because we never thought in a million years that we would be burying our son and then on top of that the person who did it is free.”

The driver was charged with two felonies but released on a ten thousand dollar bond. Both families are also calling for stricter laws to keep workers safe on roads. The father of Nick along with the people who worked by his sons side everyday say there are several ways to make sure this never happens again.

“What I’d like to see is concrete barriers come back to the highways to protect these guys.” said Nick’s father, Nicholas Male. “They pour their lives into their careers to make things better for everybody on the road, and they are not getting anything in return other than taken advantage of with the situation we have right now.”

Adding they also want to see changes to night shifts with added lighting and help from law enforcement.

“Maybe if we could get a state police presence on some of the bigger jobs at the beginning of the construction zone to slow them down up front too.”

Stitt says they received a call from the governor after the accident but have not heard from anybody since, but they say the support of the people here today gives them the strength to keep fighting.

“It feels good it really does. I thank God for this. Every support means a lot. Even if it’s a high and bye.”

Both families say they expect to hold more rallies until they see a change.