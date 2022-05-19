LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A gun at a playground. That’s what Lansing Police found earlier this week.

Lansing Police found two loaded rifles. One of them was at a playground near Riddle Elementary School.

Parent, Ali Jabar, said it’s something no parent ever wants to hear about.

“It’s scary to see this gun around the parks around the kids and around the school,” Jabar said.

LPD recovered the guns after responding to a weapons complaint in the 200 block of South Jenison Avenue.

This happened several hours after school was dismissed.

The Lansing School District said no students were in danger. Riddle Elementary staff said they don’t use that playground.

But others said it’s possible residents in the area do.

“The school don’t use that playground but you know how many kids in the neighborhood probably do go to that playground,” said uncle to a student, Ty Russell.

A 19-year-old, Jabriel Alexander McGriff, was taken into custody for reportedly being in possession of those weapons.

Jabar said he’s constantly hearing about incidents like this in the Capital City.

“It’s a bad story. I see it every day in Lansing. It’s not something like you see it one time,” Jabar said.

Now, with the problem just feet away from his children’s school, he wants this issue to be addressed,

“They should do something about it. More control on the gun they have to do something about it,” Jabar said.

LSD said it only found out about this incident today and immediately sent out an email to the Riddle School staff and families notifying them.

McGriff is facing 3 charges:

Count 1: CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON (CCW)

Count 2: POSSESS LOADED FIREARM IN OR UPON A VEHICLE

Count 3: WEAPONS-FREE SCHOOLS-POSSESSING WEAPON

He is due in court on May 27th.