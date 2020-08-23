Park redeveloped after damage by tornado in 2014

WYOMING, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan park that was damaged six years ago by a tornado has been redeveloped.
The city of Wyoming has invested more than $2.9 million in Ideal Park after the tornado nearly destroyed it in 2014, according to WOOD-TV.
Trees downed during the storm were removed. A new playground and basketball courts have been added.
Ideal Park was developed in the 1930s.
The tornado tore out about 98% of the trees in and around the park and caused about $5 million in damage throughout the city.
Redevelopment began in 2019. The city secured a $300,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to help pay for the project. The rest of the funds came from the city’s dedicated parks and recreation budget.