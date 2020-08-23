Park redeveloped after damage by tornado in 2014

A young girl walk with her elderly grandparent along a tree lined avenue in Rome, Italy, Thursday March 5, 2020, after the Italian government closed all schools to assist in the fight against the COVID-19 virus. Some of the most vulnerable people, grandparents, have been forced to face possible virus infection as they look after young family members in playgrounds and parks in the city.(AP Photo)

WYOMING, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan park that was damaged six years ago by a tornado has been redeveloped.

The city of Wyoming has invested more than $2.9 million in Ideal Park after the tornado nearly destroyed it in 2014, according to WOOD-TV.

Trees downed during the storm were removed. A new playground and basketball courts have been added.

Ideal Park was developed in the 1930s.

The tornado tore out about 98% of the trees in and around the park and caused about $5 million in damage throughout the city.

Redevelopment began in 2019. The city secured a $300,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to help pay for the project. The rest of the funds came from the city’s dedicated parks and recreation budget.