Partial layoffs ahead for state employees

Lansing, MI (WLNS) – Thousands of state employees will take partial layoffs until July 25.

The layoffs will begin May 17 and will impact 31,000 state workers.

They will be idle two days a week.

Managers will take one unpaid day off every other week, which is equal to a five percent pay cut.

The layoffs are expected to save the state $80 million.

The layoffs are part of the state’s participation in the federal Unemployment Insurance Agency Work Share program to help offset budget implications as a result of the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This federal program allows the state to keep employees working with reduced hours, while employees collect partial unemployment benefits to make up a portion of the lost wages.

Employees who are idled will retain their health insurance and other benefits and will be automatically enrolled into the unemployment process.

The layoffs do not impact anybody working on the front lines of the COVID-19 response.

Law enforcement, the prison system, veterans’ homes, and other key health and human services all remain fully staffed with on-site employees.

