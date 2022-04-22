GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Funeral services are today for Patrick Lyoya, who was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer 18 days ago.

The funeral is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at Renaissance Church of God in Christ on 33rd Street SE in Grand Rapids. It is open to the public and about 1,500 people are expected to attend. It will air on WXSP and stream on woodtv.com.

Civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver a eulogy for Lyoya. Sharpton’s nonprofit is paying for the funeral. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the Lyoya family, and Kent County Commissioner Robert S. Womack.

“It’s not about the attention but the intention, and we want to intentionally lift up the love of Jesus Christ to this family at this time,” Bishop Dennis McMurray, the senior pastor at the church, told News 8. “We’ll be there to encourage them.”

Lyoya, 26, and his family came to the U.S. as refugees from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He had two daughters.

Before the funeral began, Lyoya’s family viewed his body. His parents, Peter and Dorcas Lyoya, looked at their son’s face and wept.

Patrick Lyoya’s casket ahead of his funeral at Renaissance Church of God in Christ in Grand Rapids. (April 22, 2022)

Patrick Lyoya’s family views him before his funeral at Renaissance Church of God in Christ in Grand Rapids on April 22, 2022.

“Justice for Patrick Lyoya” shirts outside the church where his funeral would be held on April 22, 2022.

Video released by the Grand Rapids Police Department shows the officer pulling Lyoya over on April 4. There was a struggle that included Lyoya grabbing the officer’s Taser. The officer, who was atop Lyoya as the two struggled, shot him once in the head, killing him.

Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting. The agency released a statement Friday morning saying its detectives are working carefully to make sure everything is in order.

“Detectives are taking every measure to ensure all evidence and facts are accurately collected and documented. We recognize the importance of this investigation, and we are sensitive to the need to complete it in as timely and efficient of a manner as possible. As with any investigation, gathering all the facts and documenting every piece of evidence takes time and we appreciate the patience of the community as we work to conduct a thorough and complete investigation,” the statement read. “Once detectives finalize their report, it will be forwarded to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office for review. There is no timeline on when this will occur.”

The Kent County prosecutor will decide whether the officer’s use of force was justified or whether charges should be issued.