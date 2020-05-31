Peaceful gathering for racial justice planned in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WLNS) – A gathering at Flint City Hall is planned for Monday, June 1st from 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm.



Flint residents will gather to call for an end to the police killing black men and women with a focus on ending white supremacy and systematic racism.



Some of the names the event is being held for include George Floyd, Breona Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery.



“Politics has no place in the right for one to breathe freely. The life of a person cannot be used to justify prejudice. His final breaths should not be in vain” explains Flint resident Domonique Williams.



The event is co-hosted by The Progressive Caucus of the Michigan Democratic Party and includes Community Political Organizer LaShaya Darisaw, Monica Galloway of the Flint City Council, Dr. Elizabeth Jordan, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, and Domonique Williams.



“Our society has operated for hundreds of years under the ideology of white supremacy. While most of us now would reject that idea, it nonetheless shapes our reality. As a white person, I have to do all that I can to understand how this works at both the personal and policy levels while actively undoing it.” States Co-host Dr. Jordan



The gathering will be a peaceful event that is suitable for all ages. Organizers remind attendees to follow proper social distancing guidelines as well as ask that participants wear facemasks.