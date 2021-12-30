PEACH BOWL: Parade cancelled, Gov. Whitmer declares Dec. 30 as ‘Spartan Day’

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Though the Peach Bowl is set for 7 p.m. today, fans may be disappointed to find out that a few pre-game activities have been canceled.

According to a statement from the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl team, the parade and team walks have been canceled due to inclement weather.

University of Pittsburgh Band Director Brad Townsend took to Twitter to announce that band rehearsal and the parade has been canceled.

If you are in Atlanta for the Peach Bowl, the Pitt Band morning rehearsal and the Peach Bowl parade has been cancelled due to weather. Our first performance will be at FanFest at 3:40 p.m. @pittband @h2p — Brad Townsend (@ACCChamps21) December 30, 2021

Rest assured, FanFest and the bowl game will continue as planned.

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl officials are monitoring the weather and will make a decision on the status of the roof opening at a later time.

Game attendees are advised to bring a mask to the game.

If the roof is closed, masks will be required to be worn upon entry and expected to be worn throughout the stadium when not actively eating or drinking. If the roof is open, masks will only be required in enclosed spaces such as the team store, elevators, and club lounges, but are encouraged.

In other news, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared today as Spartan Day.

I encourage every Michigander to root for the Spartans as they take on the Pittsburgh Panthers in the Peach Bowl. Spartan teams are never beaten, and under Coach Mel Tucker’s leadership this year we have seen an expectation-defying season like no other. Go Green and Tuck Comin’!” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

This is the 30th bowl game that the Spartans will be playing.