MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Pegasus is a “blue-collar cat,” one that would do best living somewhere they can get outside and have plenty of room to roam.

These cats are used to being outside and would love a warehouse, barn or garage where they can stay out of the weather and get fed, but still have access to explore.

Pegasus is very friendly and loves to play with toys.

She is 2-years-old, spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

You can learn more about Pegasus and other pets by visiting ac.ingham.org, or by calling (517) 676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St., Mason.