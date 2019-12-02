People encouraged to enroll in Affordable Care Act

A dilemma people in Michigan face every day is the continuing rise in prescription drug costs.



“For me this is just a life or death situation, just like it is for millions of diabetics. Whether you’re type 1 or type 2.” said Sarah Stark, Type 1 Diabetic.



Sarah has had diabetes for 22 years now.



“Over the last decade, insulin prices for my specific insulin has tripled. In 2009, it was $99. Looking back in 1996..per vile it was about $25.” Stark added.



Sarah pays more than a thousand dollars a month for her insulin.



“My entire adult life has been a struggle to make sure I have enough money in the bank.” Stark added.



Congresswoman Elisa Slotkin and Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a discussion to encourage people to sign up for the Affordable Care Act during open enrollment.



Elissa Slotkin says this has been a priority since she has been in office,



“My personal experience with my mother who did not have coverage, health coverage when she was diagnosed with stage 4 ovarian cancer. The same week and month we were dealing with her terminal diagnosis. Was the same week and same month we spent figuring out how to fill out the papers for her to declare bankruptcy.” Said Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D) 8th District.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer says the ACA has changed lives for the people in Michigan.



“I’ve talked with so many Michganders who have seen a doctor for the first time. Who got a diagnosis and was able to treat something that would have been a death sentence. Its improved the health of people and made its better for everyone.” Said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. (D)



Sarah says, she has few options. Without Insulin, she will die.

“I’ve had to make a lot of sacrifices in terms of turning down a PHD offer and program. I’m currently not able to buy a house..just given the cost of my insulin.” Stark said.