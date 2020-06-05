People outraged over Grand Ledge Superintendent comment

It was a packed and emotional zoom meeting calling for the termination of the Grand Ledge Superintendent after comments made on social media over the death of George Floyd.



The meeting lasted more than 5 hours.



At one point there were at least 600 people in the meeting over the comments superintendent met-calf made on his Facebook page over the killing of George Floyd.



“There is no place for this in school. No place at all, we will remember if you do not stand with us and we will have a voice and we will carry on after this meeting.”

People from all expressing their frustration.

“Our community our children and our future deserves better.”

The zoom meeting started off with comments from board members.



“It is our responsibility as a board to provide a safe nurturing environment for every child. Regardless of the color of their skin, their religious beliefs, gender, sexual orientation, or special needs.” Said Denise Dufort, President of Grand Ledge Public School Board.



“These words do not represent who grand ledge is and who we want to be.” Said Patrick Mckennon, Trustee of Grand Ledge Public School Board.



And continued with some teachers.



85% of whom voted no confidence in the superintendent.

“GLEA ask the school board of education to terminate Dr. Metcalf with Grand Ledge Public Schools.”

More than a hundred people talked over the course of the meeting including current students.

“Put yourself in the shoes of an African American especially a teenager. Think of a leader at your school, making such a terrible comment. Especially during a time like this, why would you even want a person who thinks like that in a mixed-race school.”

“Your words do have a huge impact, it has impacted me. It has impacted a lot of other people. I just want to see change.”