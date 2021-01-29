Permits issued for Line 5 Tunnel amid Governor’s efforts to shut down project

FILE – In this June 8, 2017 file photo, fresh nuts, bolts and fittings are ready to be added to the east leg of the pipeline near St. Ignace as Enbridge prepares to test the east and west sides of the Line 5 pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac in Mackinaw City, Mich. Enbridge Inc. applied Wednesday, April, 2020, for state and federal authorization to construct an oil pipeline tunnel beneath the Michigan waterway that connects two of the Great Lakes. (Dale G Young/Detroit News via AP)/Detroit News via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) has issued permits for the controversial Great Lakes Tunnel Project to relocate the portion of the Line 5 pipeline that runs along the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac.

The permits issued today do not resolve Governor Whitmer’s effort to shut down Line 5’s current operations.

In November 2020, Governor Whitmer and the state of Michigan sent Enbridge a notice that requires Enbridge to cease operations of the dual pipelines in the Straits by May of 2021.

Governor Whitmer said that Enbridge’s Line 5 Tunnel poses a risk to the Great Lakes and Michigan families.

“Enbridge has imposed on the people of Michigan an unacceptable risk of a catastrophic oil spill in the Great Lakes that could devastate our economy and way of life,” Governor Whitmer said back in November 2020.

“They have repeatedly violated the terms of the 1953 easement by ignoring structural problems that put our Great Lakes and our families at risk,” Governor Whitmer said in November when she notified Enbridge that the 1953 easement allowing it to operate dual pipelines in the Straits of Mackinac to transport petroleum and other products is being revoked and terminated.

The Great Lakes are home to 21% of the world’s fresh surface water. They supply drinking water for 48 million people, including 5 million here in Michigan, and support 1.3 million jobs that generate $82 billion in wages annually across the US. In Michigan, the Great Lakes support over 350,000 jobs.

Some background info on the opposition to Line 5 Project

Ten years ago, the 1.2 million gallon Enbridge oil spill in the Kalamazoo River resulted in one of the largest inland oil spills in U.S. history.

Protesters and environmentalists in July 2019 said they fear another oil spill will occur again within the Great Lakes and opposed Enbridge’s proposal to build the pipeline.

Enbridge is challenging those efforts in federal court.

Enbridge said in a press release stated that a shutdown before the completion of the Great Lakes Tunnel Project would lead to “major energy shortages in the region and severe economic consequences for Michigan, neighboring states and Canada.”

Opponents of the Line 5 Tunnel Project like the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Eichinger said that Enbridge’s track record makes it difficult to see the Tunnel Project succeed.

“After spending more than 15 months reviewing Enbridge’s record over the last 67 years, it is abundantly clear that today’s action is necessary,” Dan Eichinger said speaking on the state ‘s retraction of the 1953 easement for violation of the public trust doctrine.

“Enbridge’s historic failures and current non-compliance present too great a risk to our Great Lakes and the people who depend upon them,” Eichinger said.

In addition to the EGLE permits added Friday, permits from the Michigan Public Service Commission and the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers are still required.

The permits issued Friay are related to various parts of the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act and one section of the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) and include permits for:

Wetlands protection (Part 303)

Great Lakes bottomlands protection (Part 325)

Industrial wastewater discharge compliance (Section 402)

Enbridge in a statement said that The Great Lakes Tunnel will encase a replacement section of Line 5 well below the lakebed, “eliminating the risk of an anchor strike and virtually eliminating the potential of any release from Line 5 into the Straits.”

Enbridge is investing approximately $500 million to construct the tunnel.

EGLE approved the permits for the Great Lakes Tunnel Project following a review of Enbridge’s April 2020 application and after obtaining public input through multiple public meetings, hearings, informational sessions and webinars.