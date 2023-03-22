PERRY, Mich. (WLNS) – A situation involving an alleged “hit list” at Perry High School resulted in the district reaching out to parents on Wednesday.

In a letter to the community, Superintendent Lori Haven informed students and family members of an alleged “hit list” being found in a student’s notebook.

According to the letter, a student reported the existence of this “hit list” to staff. Faculty members investigated the list and determined that it was not a “hit list.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have shared this information with the City of Perry Police Department,” Dr. Haven said in the letter.

The student is not on campus as the district determines its next steps.