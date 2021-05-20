Perry man arrested for sharing “Child Porn” online

PERRY, Mich. (WLNS)– On Thursday Michigan State Police announced they have arrested 51-year-old Brian Scott Johnson of Perry, for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.

According to police, Johnson was arrested following an investigation in which digital evidence was seized from his home. Police began their investigation after they learned Johnson was sharing child sexually abusive material on the internet.

Johnson faces the following charges:

3 Counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material

3 Counts of using a computer to commit a crime

Johnson was arraigned in 66th District Court on Thursday, May 13.