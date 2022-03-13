IONIA, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ionia Department of Public Safety says they’ve identified a person of interest in connection to the threats made towards Ionia Middle School and two dances that were supposed to happen this weekend.

The threats were made over Snapchat and started on Friday and continued throughout Saturday, which caused the events to be canceled.

During the investigation officials found a person of interest and determined that they were out of the state.

Ionia DPS said that the FBI is now investigating the inter-state incident.

At this time there is no threat to Ionia Public Schools, officials said.