Person with meningitis attended off-campus MSU party

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Ingham County Health Department and Michigan State University are looking into reports of a case of bacterial meningitis in a non-MSU student who interacted with some members of Ingham County and the MSU community.

A University of Michigan student attended an off-campus event on Jan. 22 that was hosted by Sigma Beta Rho at Club Rush in East Lansing.

ICHD and MSU are investigating the incident alongside the Washtenaw County Health Department and U-M.

All people who were at the event are considered potential close contacts and should receive treatment to prevent meningitis, ICHD said.

The antibiotic prophylaxis treatment is recommended regardless of vaccination status and is given in tablet form.

It is recommended that all potential close contacts start treatment within 14 days of exposure.

“As soon as the infectious disease was suspected, our public health teams began working closely with campus partners, the Washtenaw County Health Department and University of Michigan officials to identify and reach out to those individuals who may have been in close contact with the identified case and could potentially be at risk,” said Michigan State University Physician Dave Weismantel. “Bacterial meningitis is rare and not easily transmissible, and we believe there is limited risk to our campus at this time.”

Those exposed can visit the treatment distribution centers at the MSU Room on the third floor of the MSU Union Building on January 28, and 29 from 1-5:00 p.m.

Those seeking treatment should enter the Union from the entrance off of Abbott Rd. and take the stairs to the third floor. Parking will be available in Ramp 6 off of Grand River.

If potential close contacts are unable to attend the distribution clinics, they should contact their healthcare provider.

If an individual does not have a health care provider, they can call the Ingham County Health Department at 517-887-4308 (after hours call 517-342-9987) to discuss how to be prescribed prophylaxis.