Pet of the Day: Meet Sebastian

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Meet Sebastian.

Sebastian is a sweet old guy looking for a nice cozy spot to call home.

He’s pretty laid back but prefers gentle handling so older children in the home would be best.

He does fine with other animals and would do ok with another cat to keep him company.

He’s a very loving guy and will be a very affectionate companion.

Sebastian is 9 years old. He is neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines.

If you are interested in visiting him, please visit the shelter. You may also inquire about him by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason MI. Don’t forget, every Saturday is Caturday Saturday, where adoption fees are $25.00 for cats and kittens.

Senior cats, and cats that have been at the shelter for more than two months are free!