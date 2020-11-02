Peters’ bipartisan provision to protect amateur & Olympic athletes from abuse signed into law

DETROIT, Mich. – Senator Gary Peters’ bipartisan amendments to ensure Olympic and amateur athletes can report abuse anonymously were signed into law by President Trump as part of the bipartisan Empowering Olympic and Amateur Athletes Act.

This legislation was introduced following the findings of systemic abuse within the U.S. Olympic movement and the sexual abuse of former U.S. Olympic and Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar.

The Empowering Olympic and Amateur Athletes Act is legislation to reform the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) and protect Olympic and amateur athletes from abuse.

“What happened at Michigan State and the U.S. Olympic Committee can never happen again,” said Senator Peters. “The culture of abuse and negligence that allowed a monster like Larry Nassar to prey on young athletes must be eradicated. It’s important this legislation is now law — it will help hold institutions accountable and ensure that survivors are protected when they come forward with reports of abuse.”

The Empowering Olympic and Amateur Athletes Act will implement measures to promote a culture that puts the safety and interests of athletes first, ensure greater transparency and accountability and reinforce the independence and authority of the U.S. Center for SafeSport —the body responsible for investigating allegations of sexual abuse against athletes and coaches.

The amendment says that the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee establishes a confidentiality and privacy policy for athletes and employees that come forward to speak about any issues and wrongdoing.

Peters also authored an additional amendment included in the bipartisan legislation that requires the USOPC to hire a third party entity to conduct an annual anonymous survey of active USOPC athletes on their comfort level with their relevant organization and the USOPC as a whole.