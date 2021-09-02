Peters, Stabenow push for disaster recovery funding for southeast MI

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — U.S. Senators Gary Peters (MI) and Debbie Stabenow (MI) are pushing for President Biden to provide additional aid to areas of southeast Michigan still impacted by flooding that occurred in late June.

Although Biden had approved a Major Disaster declaration for both Wayne and Washtenaw counties on July 15, Macomb, Oakland and Ionia Counties also sustained major losses.

Peters and Stabenow addressed the President in a letter, citing that “federal assistance is critical to ensuring that this fiscal strain does not negatively impact the availability of government services.”

Peters and Stabenow additionally state that assessments determined that the flooding caused severe damages in Washtenaw, Wayne, and Ionia Counties and would engage support from the Public Assistance (PA) program.

The affected counties may face $5.3 million in debris removal costs and over $5 million in emergency protective measures. Estimated costs for emergency response and repairs to public facilities and infrastructure are more than $120 million.

More than 1,000 homeowners in both Macomb and Oakland Counties reported significant damage to their homes. All homeowners could benefit from resources made available through the Individual Assistance (IA) program.

