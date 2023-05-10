PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA, Mich. (WLNS) – With the high school calendar nearing a close this year, Pewamo-Westphalia decided to honor its senior student-athletes, who will be playing at the next level.

And the Pirates have quite a few.

Out of the 64 students, who comprise the Class of 2023, eight will be college athletes.

What’s also impressive is all eight have signed to play a different sport. It ranges from football to basketball to bowling. Tim Bengel is the bowler of the group, and by signing to play at Montcalm Community College, he’s the first bowler in P-W history to bowl at the collegiate level.

Troy Wertman will be playing football at Central Michigan and is just the second Pirate to play Division 1 football. Dani Pohl will be playing volleyball at Belmont Abbey College. Ella Kowatch will run cross country and track at Ferris State University. Drew Nurenberg is set to play baseball at Lansing Community College. Mackenna Weber will play on the girls’ basketball team at Alma. Olivia Black is going to Oakland Community College to play softball. Lastly, Jamison Eklund is undecided, as of May 10, but will be playing basketball at the next level.

Check out the video above for complete covergae!