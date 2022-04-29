PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA, Mich. (WLNS) – For the first time since 2019, Pewamo-Westphalia’s boys and girls basketball teams combined to take on student-athletes from Clinton County Regional Educational Service Agency.

CCRESA provides education for those with special needs and has the vision to provide exceptional educational and support services for all learners.

The game was first put together over a decade ago by former Pirate basketball coach Luke Pohl, whose son attended CCRESA. Since the first matchup, the Cougars own a 12-2 record over the Pirates and got win No. 12 on Friday, 48-38.

6 Sports was there to cover the event and has more in the video above.