PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Pfizer is laying off hundreds of workers at its plant in Portage, saying a decline in COVID-19 products is forcing it to make changes.

Two hundred people are expected to be laid off, a Pfizer spokesperson confirmed to News 8 Friday.

“Pfizer does not take these changes lightly. All decisions that impact people, processes and initiatives will be made with transparency, compassion and respect,” a statement from the spokesperson said.

Pfizer lost more than $2 billion in the third quarter, the Associated Press reported earlier this week, blamed on a drop in sales of its COVID-19 vaccine and treatment. The AP said treatment Paxlovid sales were down 97% and vaccine Comirnaty 70%. Sales had also been down in the second quarter. The AP reported Pfizer has seen in growth in sales of Prevnar pneumonia vaccines.

“Pfizer regularly evaluates its manufacturing network to ensure capacity is effectively utilized based on product demands. Considering the lower-than-expected utilization for our COVID-19 products – Comirnaty and Paxlovid – Pfizer launched an enterprise-wide cost realignment program to support future revenue expectations. As a result, we are anticipating an impact to approximately 200 employees at our Kalamazoo, MI site,” the statement continued.

Pfizer Global Supply in Portage is the company’s largest manufacturing site and the company is the city’s largest employer.

“Pfizer has been and will continue to be a great public partner to the City of Portage and the region. We will do all we can to support the people who have lost their employment,” Portage Mayor Patricia Randall said in a Friday statement.

In December 2020, right after the COVID-19 vaccine received emergency authorization from federal regulators, the first doses shipped out of the plant in a line of pickup trucks, bound for all corners of the country. Pfizer earned record revenue of $81.3 billion in 2021, double the figure from the previous year.

The spokeseperson’s statement added that Pfizer “remained committed to (its) patients and will continue to produce the COVID-19 vaccine to meet demand.”