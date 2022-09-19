LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Monday that pharmacists in Michigan can now prescribe hormonal birth control in a partnership with doctors.

The new rule comes from the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA).

Whitmer’s office cited the overturning of Roe v. Wade as a reason for expanding birth control access.

“Today’s action clarifies that Michigan pharmacists with delegated authority can prescribe self-administered hormonal birth control—oral contraceptives, the patch, and the ring—expanding access to birth control for women across Michigan and ensuring that they can plan their own future on their own terms,” said Governor Whitmer in a press release. “As reproductive freedom is under attack across the nation, we are using every tool in our toolbox here in Michigan to protect women. Access to birth control is critical to a woman’s ability to plan her family and chart her own destiny. We are taking action to guarantee that Michigan women have the right to easily make reproductive health care decisions that are best for them.”

Licensed physicians may now delegate the ability to prescribe self-administered hormonal birth control to pharmacists.

Whitmer’s office says pharmacists are qualified enough to provide oral contraceptives, patch contraceptives and ring contraceptives, as their training gives them the skills necessary to understand the contraceptives’ effects and side effects.

“This expansion allows for broader access to certain forms of birth control,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Chief Medical Executive of the State of Michigan. “Nearly 30% of U.S. women of childbearing age have reported difficulty obtaining or refilling birth control prescriptions. Expanded access to hormonal contraceptives provides flexibility for women to manage their reproductive health outside their regularly scheduled health care appointments.”