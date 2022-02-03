Philanthropist donates over $100 million to help mid-Michigan schools

FILE – In this March 4, 2018, file photo, then-MacKenzie Bezos arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Following a blog post that led to some criticism about her giving style, billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott said her team will share details about her philanthropy in the “year to come.” She made the comments on Twitter Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 hours after writing on her Medium blog that she wouldn’t include in the post how much she donated since her June announcement. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A national organization with chapters in mid-Michigan is getting a massive donation.

Communities in Schools (CIS) is an organization that works to help students succeed in the classroom regardless of race, zip code, or socioeconomic status.

Today, philanthropist Mackenzie Scott announced she is donating $133 million to CIS.

Scott is the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

According to CIS, this is the largest unrestricted donation in its history.

The group says it will use the funds to reach more schools and serve more students.

“Their job is to do anything that the student needs so that teacher can focus on teaching and the student can come to them for stuff like basic needs, classes, tutoring or mentors. All of that is the site coordinators job,” said Mallory DePrekel, of CIS.

CIS operates in six Lansing area schools and dozens more across the state.

The organization helps get kids obtain access to necessities like food, housing, health care, access to technology- just about anything they need to succeed.

Since divorcing Bezos, Scott has made donations of more than $8 billion.