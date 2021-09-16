Phone scammers impersonating Jackson County Health Department

FILE – In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, a man uses a cellphone in New Orleans. Most Americans don’t believe that their personal information is secure online and aren’t satisfied with the federal government’s efforts to protect it, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and MeriTalk. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Numerous individuals are getting phone calls from the Jackson County Health Department asking about their Medicare claims. These phone calls have been deemed fraud. Someone or an agency is impersonating the Jackson County Health Department.

The scam phone calls are being directed at the elderly. They are hoping, the elderly, trust and comply with what they are asking them to do.

Due to privacy, The Jackson County Health Department would not call and ask for health insurance information.

It is important not to give out any personal information over the phone.

The health department advises If you do receive one of these calls, try and ask the caller to identify themselves and ask as much information as possible.

Good questions to ask would include asking their name and number. The health department says it’s important to report the call to the police by calling 911.

You can also call the main number at the Jackson County Health Department if you are unsure who that is on the other end of the line: 517-788-4420.