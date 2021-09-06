PHOTOS: Gov. Whitmer leads Mackinac Bridge Walk for Labor Day

MACKINAC CITY, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer led the annual walk across the Mackinac Bridge today, a Labor Day tradition.

“I am honored to be a part of this quintessential Michigan tradition as we celebrate Labor Day together on the Mighty Mac,” said Governor Whitmer. “Today we recognize the contributions of working people who fought tirelessly for their rights. Unions helped build Michigan’s middle class, and as Governor, I will continue to fight with working people, for working people, ensuring they are treated with dignity and respect.”

“The Mackinac Bridge Authority is so pleased that Gov. Whitmer joined us today for the annual bridge walk, a part of our state’s history since 1958,” said Authority Chairman Patrick “Shorty” F. Gleason. “My father helped build this bridge, and I cannot think of another structure in Michigan that represents the connection between our peninsulas and each other.”







The walk took place for the first time in two years after being cancelled due to COVID-19 in 2020.

Whitmer also released a video today about Labor Day. You can watch that below: