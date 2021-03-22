PHOTOS: Lt. Governor Gilchrist visits Michigan’s first federal community vaccination site





Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Today, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist visited Ford Field alongside members of Congress to observe the partnerships and logistics supporting Michigan’s first federal community vaccination site, which is expected to administer an additional 6,000 vaccines per day for eight weeks beginning on March 24.

“We continue to keep our foot on the gas to ensure that every Michigander who wants a vaccine can get one as quickly as possible,” Lt. Governor Gilchrist said in a press release. “The Ford Field community vaccine site is an opportunity to be a national leader in vaccine distribution by building upon the work that we’ve done to ensure equitable access to this safe and effective vaccine — and we thank our local, federal, hospital, and private sector partners for making it happen. We know the vaccine is the most effective way to get back to normal, so that we can all hug our families, get together again, and create economic opportunity going forward. It’s on all of us to stand tall by getting the vaccine when it is our turn.”

To date, Michigan has administered 3,412,372 vaccines, moving the state closer to its goal of equitably vaccinating at least 70% of Michiganders ages 16 and older as soon as possible. As part of these efforts, Michigan is working to administer 50,000 shots per day, partnering with organizations like Ford Field to create more opportunities for Michigan residents to receive a vaccine.

Ford Field will operate starting March 24 from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. seven days a week for eight weeks under the federal government’s vaccination pilot program. The site was selected according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention priority tool to help those hardest hit and most vulnerable. The Ford Field clinic has the capacity to administer 6,000 doses daily.

The vaccine will be offered at no cost and insurance is not required, nor will it be requested at the vaccination clinic. All Michigan residents currently eligible to receive the vaccine can register for an appointment if they qualify under the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). The most recent vaccine prioritization guidance can be found on Michigan’s COVID-19 website.

The site will be managed by the state of Michigan with support from FEMA, Wayne County, the city of Detroit, Ford Field, Meijer, Henry Ford Health System, the Detroit Lions, and the Protect Michigan Commission.