PHOTOS: Michigan wakes up to flooding, damage, and no power

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Following two nights of storms, strong winds, and heavy rain, Michigan woke up to standing water, downed trees, and without power.

According to the Consumers Energy outage map, as of around 9 a.m. Thursday, more than 247,000 customers were without power across Michigan. DTE is reporting nearly 600,000 without power. In the Lansing, Board of Water and Light says only 2,353 customers are without power.

Estimation times for many of these outages extending to the weekend or as late as early next week.

Downed power lines should always be treated as if they are live, even if they’re not sparking. If you see one, stay at least 25 feet away and call 911.

Consumers Energy additionally asks the public to keep important safety tips in mind:

Be alert to crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely can go past workers on roadsides.

Call 2-1-1 if you are looking for help connecting to resources that offer assistance in your community. 2-1-1 is a free statewide service.

Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas.

Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.

In some cases, the mast which holds the electric service wires to a customer’s home or business may have been damaged or torn away. Crews will reconnect the wires to a home, but only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a mast or a cable.

The Ingham County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management is reporting the following rainfall totals:

Okemos: 8.75″

East Lansing: 7.11″

Okemos: 6.61″

Okemos: 6.35″

East Lansing: 5.50″

Lansing: 5.48″

Haslett: 4.55″

Alaiedon Twp: 3.45″

Holt: 2.93″

<<<This story will be updated throughout the day.