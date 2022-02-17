JACKSON & FOWLER, Mich. (WLNS)— Mid-Michigan communities are already starting to experience flooding due to the heavy rain and changing temperatures.

The Jackson County Department of Transportation posted on Facebook a picture of Root Station Road between Jordan and M106.

Root Station Road between Jordan and M106 — Courtesy Jackson County Department of Transportation

Meanwhile, out in Owosso there is some ice build-ups and flooding on the Shiawassee River. The ice backup could cause further flooding.







Clinton County has also experienced flooding.

The pictures below are from south of the town Fowler, at the Conservation Club.





<<<This page will continue to be updated once we learn more about the flooding nearby.