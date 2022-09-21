INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — More severe weather rolled through mid-Michigan Wednesday morning, with the storm carrying some decent sized hail.

6 News viewers have shared some photos from around the area of hail that is at least the size of a quarter.

There has also been reports of hail up to two inches in diameter.

The Ingham County Emergency Management team said they’re heading out to Mason to see what kind of damage has been done to cars and other property.

The storm moved through quickly, with a warning being issued for Ingham County around 10:30 a.m. and expiring around 11:05 a.m.

After the storms passed, sunshine quickly started powering through the clouds.